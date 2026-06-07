Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: nick khan, tko, Vince McMahon, wrestling

WWE Merger Trial Canceled Days Before McMahon Set to Testify

The scheduled trial in the WWE-Endeavor merger lawsuit has been canceled. No settlement confirmed. McMahon, Khan & Levesque were to testify.

Article Summary WWE merger trial in Delaware was canceled days before it was set to begin, with no settlement yet confirmed.

Vince McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and Paul Levesque had been expected to testify in the WWE case.

The lawsuit alleges the WWE-Endeavor merger undervalued WWE and favored McMahon’s personal interests.

Recent court sanctions over deleted messages had raised the stakes ahead of the now-canceled WWE trial.

The scheduled trial in the shareholder lawsuit challenging the 2023 merger of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Endeavor has been canceled and removed from the Delaware Chancery Court's calendar, Fightful reports. The four-day trial had been scheduled to commence on Monday, June 8, 2026, and was expected to feature testimony from several high-profile wrestling industry executives. However, as of this writing, no settlement has been confirmed, and the reason for the trial's removal from the calendar remains unclear.

POST Wrestling/Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston confirmed the cancellation with Tamara Burton, the Court Administrator for the Delaware Court of Chancery. According to Thurston's reporting:

The WWE merger trial has been cancelled, Court Administrator for the Delaware Court of Chancery Tamara Burton confirmed to me this evening. We haven't confirmed whether a settlement has been agreed to or is being worked on. The trial was previously scheduled to start on Monday. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 7, 2026

Bloomberg Law first reported the trial had been taken off the court calendar, noting that shareholder attorney Greg Varallo indicated late Friday that the planned four-day trial was no longer on the Delaware Chancery Court's schedule. According to Bloomberg's reporting, the reason for the removal was not immediately available, and Varallo declined to elaborate further. Bloomberg also noted that messages sent to a WWE spokesman and attorneys representing Vince McMahon and the company were not returned.

WWE/TKO: Background of the Litigation

The lawsuit at the center of this controversy challenges the 2023 transaction between WWE and Endeavor that resulted in the creation of TKO Group Holdings. Plaintiffs in the case have alleged that WWE was significantly undervalued in the merger deal and that McMahon deliberately steered the strategic process toward Endeavor and its chief executive, Ari Emanuel, in a manner that primarily benefited McMahon personally rather than WWE shareholders as a whole by allowing the scandal-plagued McMahon to retain power over the company he controlled almost unilaterally from 1982 until his permanent departure in 2024.

Named as defendants in the litigation are McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known professionally as Triple H), as well as George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. According to prior reporting, McMahon, Emanuel, Khan, and Levesque had been expected to testify if the trial proceeded as originally scheduled.

Recent Sanctions and Legal Context

The cancellation arrives shortly after Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster sanctioned McMahon, Khan, and other WWE leadership figures over the deletion of Signal messaging application communications. In his opinion, Vice Chancellor Laster wrote: "This decision finds that spoliation occurred and that the controlling stockholder and the senior officers acted recklessly—at a minimum—in allowing the spoliation to occur."

The court's sanctions decision included significant evidentiary presumptions that would have favored the plaintiffs at trial. Vice Chancellor Laster explained the rationale for this approach, stating: "Elevating the standard of proof levels the playing field by forcing the defendants to make a convincing case for their position."

Among the presumptions the court indicated it would apply were that Emanuel's promise of a post-merger role for McMahon and legal support tied to federal investigations influenced McMahon's merger decision-making; that McMahon had decided to pursue Endeavor before WWE's formal strategic review process commenced; and that McMahon and Khan worked collaboratively to steer the process toward Endeavor while directing attention away from other potential bidders.

Broader Context

This merger litigation intersects with a broader timeline of controversy surrounding McMahon, including his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding allegations of misconduct and undisclosed payments, as well as the high-profile sexual misconduct lawsuit by Janel Grant that started the chain of events that led to McMahon's eventual permanent departure from WWE. The Delaware lawsuit represents one of several legal challenges confronting McMahon and his associates in recent years. McMahon has denied all allegations against him, but has settled several lawsuits without admitting blame, including a multi-million dollar settlement with former WWF referee Rita Chatterton involving sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the 1980s.

WWE/TKO: A Continuing Pattern of Silence

Were the trial to take place as originally scheduled, it would have represented a rare instance of WWE leadership being compelled to answer questions under oath regarding the company's legal controversies and internal decision-making processes. Instead, the cancellation perpetuates a pattern of corporate opacity that has characterized WWE's approach to accountability over the past several years.

The company has maintained a studied silence regarding its myriad legal challenges, carefully controlling the narrative through selective engagement with media outlets and staged events. In January of 2024, Levesque provoked significant backlash when he dismissively brushed off questions about McMahon during a post-premium live event (PLE) press conference, demonstrating the company's early reluctance to address the mounting allegations directly.

By August of 2025, WWE had refined its avoidance strategy considerably. At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event that year, Brock Lesnar returned to the company after an absence that began in February of 2024, following his implication—though not his naming as a defendant—in the Grant lawsuit. Notably, there was no post-show press conference following SummerSlam, marking the beginning of WWE's complete abandonment of traditional press availability. The company has not held a single post-event press conference since that time, effectively eliminating opportunities for journalists to pose uncomfortable questions to WWE officials.

Instead, WWE has pivoted to carefully curated, company-produced closed-door interviews and choreographed events designed to simulate transparency while maintaining absolute control over messaging. This approach was exemplified by the September 2025 announcement that WrestleMania 43 would take place in Saudi Arabia, an event meticulously staged to resemble a traditional press conference while featuring no actual members of the independent press corps.

The company has further attempted to manage its public image through the Netflix reality program WWE Unreal, which purports to provide an authentic behind-the-scenes examination of the company's operations. However, the heavily produced nature of the program ensures that it presents only a favorable narrative carefully crafted by WWE itself, rather than offering genuine transparency or accountability.

The cancellation of this trial, regardless of whether it results from settlement negotiations or other circumstances, will undoubtedly disappoint those who hoped to see WWE leadership finally compelled to address the serious allegations that have plagued the organization. The prospect of McMahon, Khan, Levesque, and Emanuel testifying under oath represented a potential moment of accountability in an industry that has historically operated with minimal external oversight. Instead, the removal of the trial from the court calendar suggests that WWE's pattern of avoiding public scrutiny will continue unabated, leaving fundamental questions about corporate governance, fiduciary responsibility, and executive conduct unanswered.

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