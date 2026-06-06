Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy Star Alyson Hannigan Honors Anthony Head in Touching Post

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan reacted to the passing of Anthony Head: "This cut is so deep I fear it can never heal."

Article Summary Buffy star Alyson Hannigan mourns Anthony Head, sharing a heartfelt tribute: “This cut is so deep I fear it can never heal.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar honors Buffy’s Giles with an emotional message, while thanking Anthony Head’s daughters, Daisy and Emily.

Buffy co-stars David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, and Charisma Carpenter share moving memories of Head.

Anthony Head, beloved for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, reportedly died at 72 from pneumonia complications.

Shortly after the heartbreaking news hit that Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso star Anthony Head had passed away at the age of 72 due to complications from pneumonia, a number of folks who worked and became friends with the British actor during their time together on Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer have taken to social media to pay their respects. On Saturday, Alyson Hannigan posted an image of the two together. "This cut is so deep I fear it can never heal. 💔," Hannigan began her Instagram post. "Oh Tonal…I am so grateful to have had you in my life! I want to say a million wonderful things about you and yet I can't seem to find the words that would do you justice. I love you so much and will miss you forever. RIP"

Here's a look at Hannigan's post, followed by a look back at some other reactions from the "Buffy" cast:

"'Tell Giles I figured it out and I'm ok' Well I don't have it figured out and I'm not ok. But I know I'm the lucky one because I knew you. Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world," Gellar wrote, including an image gallery with Head:

Here's a look back at what "Buffy" co-stars David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, and Charisma Carpenter had to share:

"This is how I met Anthony, in laughter and smile always. And this is how I will remember him always. All kindness and a soul that was inspiring to me. Thank you brother . RIP," Boreanaz wrote:

"There's a hole in the World. Anthony Head has passed on from us. He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of Buffy, and the best actor in the cast. He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known, and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave," read Marsters's post:

"This was taken on the London Underground in 2011. I went to visit my friend Tony on the set of The Iron Lady. We had lunch, hit up a record store, had dinner and drinks and laughed until our sides hurt. It was a perfect day. There were many of these moments with this amazing human who I was lucky enough to call my friend for 27 years. He was kind and wise and a guide in troubled times. You were so loved. Impossible to caption. You are so missed. ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ rest in peace with your beautiful Sarah-Emma," read the caption to Caulfield's post:

And here's a look at what Carpenter had to share:

Tony brought life to a character who, for so many, was the father figure they needed but didn't have at home. Fans far and wide are surely grieving, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I was not as close to Tony as some of the others from the cast were, and it pains me that I have to say "were." Even so, I am still feeling affected by this loss, and my heart is truly with my fellow cast mates who remained close to him and his family to this day. I'm holding them all in my thoughts and sending love. I am especially sorry for the tremendous loss his daughters, Emily and Daisy, are enduring, and I wish to extend my deepest condolences to them. They are young women now, though they were just darling little girls when I met them decades ago. I have not seen them since, but I hear they embody every bit of the love, kindness, and commitment to others that their parents did. Tony was an icon long before I met him on set, something I came to appreciate fully as a young actress new to the business after being cast as Cordelia. How fortunate I was to have worked with someone of his caliber and talent. I remember meeting him in the production office for the first time and being completely thrown off by his hippie-vibe demeanor, with a touch of punk-rock flair. He had an earring, Converse high-tops, and a pair of loose-fitting, boldly striped pants. There wasn't a trace of Giles to be found, which was a testament to his gifts. Tony was incredibly kind to everyone and to every living thing. In fact, when ants once overtook my trailer at work, I asked the teamsters if they had any Raid to kill them. Tony suggested asking the ants to leave instead. I mean it when I say he respected every living thing. I can't think of a finer example of a truly good human being. Recently, for the first time, I watched his performance in one of my favorite BTVS episodes, "Lie to Me." His speech at the end could not feel more relevant today, not only in light of this news, but also given the state of the world. I invite everyone to revisit it that cares to. Thankfully we can. For that I am grateful. Rest well, Tony. You are loved.

Born on February 20, 1954, Head would go on to have an acclaimed career in live theater, film, and television over the course of his nearly 50-year professional career. But two roles, in particular, still resonate with fans across the pop culture universe. Head would go on to play Sunnydale High Librarian/Watcher Rupert Giles for seven seasons of Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer, running from 1997 to 2003. Recently, Head made headlines as Rupert Mannion, the spiteful and manipulative ex-husband of Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) on Apple TV's Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis.

"I went to them with having read it, I said at the time – this has been quoted many times, but it's true – that I'd just seen 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' on the plane coming over, and I was very aware that Hugh Grant sort of cut a sexy figure at the time as this slightly bumbling, bookish man. And at the same time, there was a little bit of Alan Rickman in it – and quite a lot of Prince Charles, really – so I sort of said, 'Look, this is where I see it. Am I on the right lines?' and they said, 'Yes.' I said, 'Which would you prefer? Would you prefer the sort of Alan Rickman, or the Hugh Grant?' And they said, 'Well, give it a bit of both,'" Head shared during an interview in 2012, explaining how Giles's look came to be.

Head is survived by Emily and Daisy, with his long-term partner, Sarah Fisher, having passed in 2025.

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