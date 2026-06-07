Posted in: NBA, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: Knicks, MSG, NYPD, trump

NYPD, MSG Disagree on Why NBA Finals Knicks Watch Party Was Canceled

Though the NBA Finals Game 3 watch party for Knicks fans is canceled, the NYPD and MSG weren't on the same page about Trump being the reason.

Article Summary Knicks fans won’t get an MSG Plaza Game 3 watch party, and the NYPD says Trump’s visit is the reason.

MSG pushed back, saying the permit denial was not about Trump, but NYPD tied the cancellation to Secret Service plans.

Game 3 at Madison Square Garden will bring tight security, including no bags, TSA-style screening, and added closures.

Street shutdowns near MSG could limit fans and hurt nearby businesses as the Knicks return home up 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

UPDATE II: One thing we definitely know is that there won't be a watch party outside of NYC's Madison Square Garden for the third game of the NBA Finals. Where things have gotten a little silly is over the reason. With Donald Trump attending the game, a whole lot of accommodations are being made that aren't exactly making for great vibes for Knicks fans. "There will be no watch party outside MSG. This decision was made in coordination with the Secret Service. There will be watch parties at other locations. We are currently determining where they will be. We'll get back to you when we have more to share," was the statement from an NYPD representative, pretty much telling us that Trump's visit and the security measures that come with it are the reason.

But then a weird statement came from James Dolan's (who's BFFFs with Trump and reportedly invited him to the game) MSG offices, attempting to spin the decision as having nothing to do with Trump. "The permit for the Plaza33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the City's permitting office in consultation with the NYPD. However, the White House will confirm that this is not about the President. We understand NYPD Commissioner Tisch is planning additional street closures around Madison Square Garden," read the statement. The NYPD would then release an additional statement that pretty much cleared up any confusion there might be. "There will be no watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 only. This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. We expect watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4," read the statement.

ORIGINAL REPORT: We know what you're thinking, New York Knicks fans. Up 2-0 against the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks are heading back to NYC's Madison Square Garden for the third game of the NBA Finals with some serious momentum behind them. The team is two games away from a sweep that would bring them their first NBA title in over 50 years. What better time than this Monday night – the Knicks' first home game of this best-of-seven series – for Donald Trump to want to make an appearance? Well, your wishes have been answered because that's exactly what's going down. Of course, you're wondering what you can do to make his visit to MSG as warm and welcoming as possible.

Why Not Leave the Bags at Home and Maybe Get There…. Say, At Least 2 Hours in Advance? Actually, you don't have to worry about making that decision because the NYPD, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Knicks front office already made it for you. On Monday night, there will be a strict no-bag policy in place (with no on-site storage available), and "TSA-style screening procedures" will be in effect for everyone entering MSG.

Do You REALLY Need a Watch Party Outside MSG? According to sources reported by CBS News, this might end up being another option the NYPD, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Knicks front office take off the table. With thousands attending the first two watch parties outside MSG, reports indicate that folks are worried about having that many people around MSG, as Trump's motorcade needs clear routes to travel. That would mean no watch party for the Knicks' big return home.

Why Not Hang Out & Enjoy the Knicks Win From Someplace Close? Yeah, about that. Reports are also leaning toward a hard closure of those areas of Seventh and Eighth Avenues around MSG. That would mean no vehicle or pedestrian travel, with only ticket holders allowed within the secured area. While that might not be great for Knicks fans, it sounds even more brutal for business around MSG looking to make some serious money during the team's home games.

Why Not Hang Out at Penn Station? You could – especially since the transit hub isn't expected to be affected by Trump's trip. But, you know… why?

How Can Knicks Fans Make Trump Feel Welcome During the Game? We don't think we need to tell Knicks fans how to properly welcome someone who totally upended that NBC Finals experience. We're confident that the folks in attendance will make sure that their voices are heard when Trump is announced – and pretty much any time they spotlight him throughout the night. We're just hoping that ABC and ESPN don't interfere in what could be a truly memorable moment in sports television history.

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