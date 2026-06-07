Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Debuts Tonight! Your S03E01: "Detroit" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's season opener of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E01: "Detroit."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat debuts tonight on AMC, with Season 3 Episode 1, "Detroit," kicking off Lestat’s next chapter.

The Vampire Lestat S03E01 follows Lestat as he forms his band, faces a resentful coven, and relives key events.

"Detroit" sends Lestat through a disquieting, drug-fueled spiritual trip as the season’s rock and roll story begins.

Preview videos tease The Vampire Lestat’s electric tour, rising fame, and the chaos tied to the Great Conversion.

With AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat set to make its long-awaited debut tonight, we've got one last preview to pass along before S03E01: "Detroit" hits our screens. Here's a look at the season opener's overview, a gallery of official images that have been released, sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes looks, and more.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 1: "Detroit" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 1: "Detroit" – Lestat reflects on the events leading to his tour, including the formation of his band and the publication of a certain book, while experiencing a disquieting, drug-fueled spiritual trip and going head-to-head with a resentful coven.

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!