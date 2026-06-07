Posted in: Fatal Fury, Movies, SNK | Tagged: Art of Fighting, Erik Feig, fatal fury, The Arena

Art of Fighting and Fatal Fury To Receive Film Adaptations

Both Art of Fighting and Fatal Fury will be getting film adaptations as studio executive-turned-producer Erik Feig looks to bring them to life

Article Summary Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting are getting film adaptations at The Arena, SNK’s new IP-focused production banner.

Fatal Fury has a script from David S. Goyer, following Terry and Andy Bogard’s revenge against Geese Howard.

Art of Fighting is also in development as an animation project, while Fatal Fury: The Vow is partnered with Skybound.

With both series set in South Town, Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting could build toward crossovers or a shared screen universe.

Two of SNK's most popular video games, Art of Fighting and Fatal Fury, will be getting cinematic adaptations under a brand-new production banner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, film adaptations for both franchises are in the works at The Arena, SNK's indie film production banner led by former studio executive-turned-producer Erik Feig. Apparently, the studio has been designed to be a 100% IP adaptation film company, with former Universal executive Matt Reilly and former Crunchyroll marketing executive Markus Gerdemann working with Feig to take popular franchises and turn them into box office gold.

At the moment, we know that a script for Fatal Fury has been commissioned from David S. Goyer, who worked on Christopher Nolan's Batman movies and co-created Apple TV's Foundation. The film will focus on Terry and Andy Bogard, brothers who watch their adoptive father be killed by South Town crime boss Geese Howard, only to return for vengeance in the annual fighting tournament. Meanwhile, it appears Art of Fighting is being developed into an animation project, with no word on what a feature film would look like at this time. Fatal Fury is also getting an animation project called Fatal Fury: The Vow, being worked on in partnership by Skybound Entertainment, the same people behind the Invincible series on Prime Video.

Can Art of Fighting and Fatal Fury Get a Fair Shake?

Now, when it comes to video game movies, specifically those based on fighting games, it's a hit-and-miss market. Sometimes they are absolutely amazing and can create a whole new lexicon of canon for the franchise, and other times you get a terrible film that has a shot at maybe becoming a cult classic down the road. There's no way to truly predict the future when it comes to these adaptations. The benefit that both titles have is that they're based in the same South Towne universe, so it would be really easy to hook fans in with the idea of having two films that have the potential of doing crossovers, or possibly leading to a TV series where characters from both appear. If that's a route they wanted to explore.

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