God of War: Frederick E.O. Toye Set to Direct First 2 Series Episodes

Emmy-winner Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys) will direct the first two episodes of Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's God of War series.

Battlestar Galactica's Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, leading pre-production and casting in Vancouver.

Amazon has already ordered two seasons of God of War, showing strong faith in the franchise's TV potential.

Key producers include Cory Barlog, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Yumi Yang, and Roy Lee backing the project.

As we inch closer to the end of the year, things are looking brighter for "God of War" fans. Earlier today, the news dropped that Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) is set to direct the first two episodes of Sony Pictures TV, Amazon MGM Studios, and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) live-action series. Pre-production on the streaming series is currently underway in Vancouver, as is casting.

Shortly after, the news hit that Moore was joining the project as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. That brings us to March 2025 and a recent edition of Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast, with Sackhoff and Moore touching base on a wide range of personal and professional topics. At the end of their conversation, as Sackhoff was getting ready to sign off, she asked Moore for an update on what he's working on – and that's where we got some interesting intel on the God of War series.

"I'm working on an adaptation of… there's a video game called 'God of War'… that Amazon has ordered, you know, two seasons of and they have asked me to come in. So I'm literally in the writers' room and working on that. That's my new thing; that's such a daunting property." From there, Moore and Sackhoff discuss Moore not being a gamer and their respective past experiences with video games. What's interesting is the part about Amazon going with two seasons up front – which can be viewed from two perspectives. First, it shows that there is faith in what the "God of War" IP can bring from a live-action standpoint. Second, ordering two seasons from the jump will help shorten the time between seasons – a move we're seeing more and more from streamers and studios.

Santa Monica Studio's studio creative director Cory Barlog is expected to remain as an executive producer, as will PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee. The news originally came after Moore and Sony Pictures Television inked a new overall deal after Moore's previous deal with Disney and 20th Television – making a return for Moore.

