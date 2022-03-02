Good Omens 2: Douglas Mackinnon Confirms Filming Wrap

Saints, be praised! Some great news to report for fans looking forward to the return of Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley in BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Good Omens 2 (the sequel series to Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch). Taking to social media, season director and co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon shared a very symbolic look at an exit door on the set adorned with the perfect quote ("Get thee behind me could fiend./…After you") to signal that filming has officially wrapped.

When the story continues in Good Omens 2, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. Now here's a look at Mackinnon's post :

They join previously-announced cast members Tennant, Sheen, Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.

"We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the 'Good Omens' family. Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the 'Good Omens' team for the first time," Gaiman said in a statement released earlier today. "We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they're giving us is a daily treat. I can't wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too." Mackinnon added, "We are happily working our way through filming 'Good Omens 2' in Scotland and these new cast arrivals will only increase the pleasure of it all. The remarkable Scottish crew are loving making the magic that is 'Good Omens' and we can't wait to share our stories with the world."