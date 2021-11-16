Hawkeye Stars Steinfeld & Renner See Who The Real "Bow" Master Is

As the days tick down until the series premiere of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye, yesterday brought the release of some new looks at Renner's Clint Barton, Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo, who's getting their own spinoff series), Vera Farmiga's Eleanor Bishop, Kate's mother; and Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne (possibly aka Swordsman). Today, the upcoming live-action series takes the fun behind the camera in a way that seems to perfectly fit (and also shows off the chemistry between Steinfeld and Renner). In the following video, the duo uses their time promoting Hawkeye to also settle a matter that possibly no one's been debating until now but is still cool anyway. Steinfeld. Renner. Who is the best gift-wrapper?

So to see whether it's Steinfeld or Renner who is the true "bow" master, check out the following featurette from Marvel Studios and Disney+:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gift Wrapping Challenge | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMMsx6PujHA)

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye, followed by the sneak preview that was released last week on ABC's Good Morning America:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive 1st look at 'Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye' series on Disney+ l GMA (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzhZX6ERLAs)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.