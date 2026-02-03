Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Here's Your S02E12 "The Faust and the Furious" Preview

Check out an updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, S02E12: "The Faust and the Furious."

Article Summary Get an in-depth preview of High Potential S02E12: "The Faust and the Furious," airing tonight on ABC.

Oz faces an emotional challenge after learning a secret about his late father's headstone.

The team investigates the murder of a tech founder obsessed with extending his life.

Check out trailers and more highlighting Kaitlin Olson and the cast in action.

In tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) makes a personal discovery that sends him reeling. Meanwhile, Morgan (Olson) and the team track the killer of a tech founder/biohacker who was clearly looking to live a much longer life. With that in mind, we have an official overview, image gallery, a promo trailer, and some very cool extras for S02E12: "The Faust and the Furious."

High Potential Season 2 Episode 12: "The Faust and the Furious" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 12: "The Faust and the Furious" – Oz faces a deeply personal struggle when he discovers his late father's headstone was never ordered. Elsewhere, the team investigates the murder of a tech founder obsessed with life extension. Written by Katie McElhenney.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

