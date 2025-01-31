Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3: James Norton Set as Ormund Hightower

HBO and showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon has reportedly tapped James Norton (The Nevers) for the role of Ormund Hightower.

Ormund is a key Hightower ally in the war against Rhaenyra's forces.

Showrunner Ryan Condal defends changes to "Blood & Cheese" plot.

Adjustments to the timeline impacted characters like Maelor.

As fans eagerly await what the third season of HBO and showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon has to offer (with the series set to wrap up its run with the fourth season), Variety is sharing some major casting news. Though mentioned, the character of Ormund Hightower hasn't been seen – but that's about to change, with James Norton (HBO's The Nevers) joining the cast. Based on the description released, Norton's Ormund is "Otto's (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne's (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown" who is "leading the Hightower host in a march on King's Landing to support his house against Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy)."

House of the Dragon: Condal Defends "Blood & Cheese," Maelor Changes

Conveniently enough, a bonus episode of the show's official podcast dropped in the midst of all of the finger-pointing and posts disappearing from back in September between the showrunner and George RR Martin, one that saw Condal addressing a number of questions regarding bringing "Fire & Blood" to live-action life. Here's what Condal had to say in defense of the decisions made regarding "Blood & Cheese" and Maelor:

"Blood & Cheese": "I stand behind the adaptation of how the plot unfolded. I have talked about this quite a bit, but I will just say it in plain text: the children that we had in the story were simply too young to be able to construct that narrative exactly as laid out in the book. Period. I have lots of experience working with very young performers. To ask two four-year-olds to play through that level of drama; it's just not a realistic expectation.

There's also a practical element around the things that you can expose young children to on a film set. Yes, you can do clever cutaways, and dummies, and all those things. We wanted this to be a very visceral, subjective experience, not something that was very 'cut-y' and with closeups. And when you start actually breaking apart what happens in that room, and the things that are said, and the things that are done, it became such a challenge to think about and mount that we started looking for—what are the base elements of this story, that Daemon and Rhaenyra send assassins into the Red Keep, and as a result the king's child and heir [is] murdered—and how do we dramatize that in a way that's exciting, and visceral, and horrifying, and do it in the best way possible?"

Losing Maelor: "And Maelor, if he were born yet in this version of the the television timeline, would have been an infant because of the age of Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. Frankly, this goes back to our first season and trying to adapt a story that takes place over 20 years of history instead of a story that takes place over 30 years of history. We had to make some compromises in rendering that story so that we didn't have to recast the whole cast multiple times and really lose people. It was a choice made. It did have a ripple effect, and we decided that we were going to lean into it and try to make it a strength instead of playing it as a weakness."

