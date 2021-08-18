It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Signals Season 15 Day 1 Start

Back at the end of June, we spoke about how Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton had checked in via Instagram earlier to mark their first official day starting work on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And then those just kinda disappeared, with Day posting an artist's rendition of the image shared instead. Then, Sunny writer, EP & "Matthew 'Rickety Cricket' Mara" David Hornsby offered a quick video tour of the offices via Instagram Stories as he looked forward to "hanging with my crew." But guess what? That kinda went "Bermuda Triangle", too. Thankfully, we have the amazing Kaitlin Olson to thank for some concrete Season 15 intel… but first?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KAITLIN OLSON!

That's right, because not only is Olson celebrating her birthday today but she will also be celebrating it with The Gang. Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this morning, Olson posted an image of the door to her trailer with the caption, "Season 15, day I!" (which you can check out below):

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of the most recent season of A.P. Bio late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

