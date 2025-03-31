Posted in: ABC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: kid rock, trump

Kid Rock Cosplays Being Relevant During White House Visit with Trump

Kid Rock stopped by The White House wearing what we would describe as a cross between "80s pro-wrestling manager" and "serious cry for help."

Okay, let's get the news stuff out of the way first, cool? Kid Rock joined Donald Trump in The White House's Oval Office earlier today so that Trump could sign an executive order aimed at what Trump's folks refer to as "exploitative ticket scalping." Does it do anything new? Nope – just a piece of signed paper that basically tells the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to do their job by enforcing the laws that already exist. LiveNation is in favor of the move – we'll leave it up to you to interpret that however way you want. But the real reason that we're here is to ask a much more important question. What in holy hell is going on in Kid Rock's life that drove him to have to wear that?

Wow. Where to start? Maybe we're looking at two of the four members of the saddest, creepiest boy band ever, "The DOGE-Bags" – along with Elon Musk and alleged "VP" JD Vance? Maybe Rep. Lauren Boebert has started dressing him? Maybe he's going for the "Guy You Don't Want to Stand Next to During a Fourth of July Parade" look for the summer? Maybe he's cosplaying as the "Uncle Whose Lap You Won't Let Your Kids Sit on During the Family Reunion"? Does anyone remember how Vance and some other Trump talking heads called out Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit (or taking a knee) when he met with Trump at The White House? You know, the dude whose country is fighting for its very existence to the level that he has to dress to be ready for action at any moment – a level of strength and leadership that no one who was in the Oval Office with him could comprehend. We're guessing that they're probably not gonna have a lot to say about "The Rockster" and his sense of fashion – but we know that whoever's on our late-night screens will have something to say about it.

