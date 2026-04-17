Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, law & order: organized crime, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: Meloni Thanks OC/SVU Fans; Stabler "Was a Great Ride"

Christopher Meloni thanked Law & Order: SVU and OC fans for supporting Elliot Stabler over the years: "It was a great ride. Thank you."

Article Summary Christopher Meloni thanks Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime fans after series' cancellation news.

Elliot Stabler's story spanned 17 seasons across Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime on NBC and Peacock.

Speculation grows on whether Meloni might return to SVU after Organized Crime ends with season 5.

Meloni hints at new roles, including in Hulu's The Land, following his acclaimed run as Stabler.

Only hours after the news hit that NBC and Peacock's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime would not be returning for a sixth season to either the network or the streamer, Meloni took to social media to thank the fans for their love and support over the years, towards him and his on-screen persona, Elliot Stabler. Between Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni's Stabler has been a major player on the pop culture landscape for 17 seasons (not counting guest appearances). Could this mean a return to the recently renewed "SVU" and a full-time reunion with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson? Meloni's availability may depend on the success of one of his next projects: Dan Fogelman's upcoming NFL drama, Hulu's The Land.

"Thank you OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life," read the caption to Meloni's video post on Instagram. "I just saw that they announced 'Organized Crime' won't be coming back. I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride," Meloni shared in the video. "I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years."

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home. Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 saw Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series was produced by Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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