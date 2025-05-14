Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E06 Preview: Jason Patric Stars

Meet Jason Patric's Det. Tim McKenna in this preview for Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E06: "Red, White, Black & Blue."

Article Summary Jason Patric guest stars as Det. Tim McKenna on Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E06.

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) teams up with an old friend to hunt a deadly cartel kingpin loose in New York City.

A sneak peek video offers insight into Stabler and McKenna's dynamic.

Get a sneak peek at midseason twists and fresh challenges for the Organized Crime squad.

Another week, another new episode of Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 – and we have a very familiar face guest-starring tonight. In S05E06: "Red, White, Black & Blue," Stabler (Christopher Meloni) looks to a friend from the early days of his detective career to track down a cartel kingpin who's running loose and painting the NYC streets with blood. What follows is the official overview for the next chapter, as well as a sneak peek that introduces us to Jason Patric's (FOX's Wayward Pines) Det. Tim McKenna. In addition, we also have a midseason promo teasing what's still to come this season and more – all waiting for you below:

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 6 Preview

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 6: "Red, White, Black & Blue" – A cartel kingpin lands back on the streets of New York City, leaving bodies in his wake. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) teams up with a friend from his early detective days to track him down, but they encounter more questions than answers in the search. Written by Tim Walsh and Eriq LaSalle.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Ellen Burstyn makes her return as Bernadette Stabler this season. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!