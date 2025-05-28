Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: law & order: organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E08 Sneak Peek: Family Emergency

Randall (Dean Norris) makes a shocking discovery in a sneak peek at Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 8: "Fail Safe."

With the Peacock series set to drop a new episode this week, we have a sneak peek at Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 8: "Fail Safe" to pass along. Randall (Dean Norris) returns to Stabler's (Meloni) apartment with groceries for their mother, Bernadette "Bernie" Stabler (Ellen Burstyn). But when his efforts at a conversation go unanswered, it's not long before Randall realizes that something is wrong. Discovering Bernie on the floor in the next room, Randall calls for an ambulance – but not before Bernie drops a name: Joseph "Joey" Stabler Jr. (Michael Trotter).

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E08: "Fail Safe" Preview

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 8: "Fail Safe" – Bernie's (Ellen Burstyn) health declines as the "Collective" activist group ramps up its body count. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is pulled between family and case, leaving Tanner (Olivia Thirlby) vulnerable to be made part of their next art exhibit. Written by John Shiban & Will Pascoe and directed by Jean De Segonzac.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Ellen Burstyn makes her return as Bernadette Stabler this season. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

