Matlock Season 2: Check Out Our S02E04: "Piece of My Heart" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S02E04: "Piece of My Heart," and a look ahead to November.

Article Summary Here's a look at Matlock Season 2, Episode 4, "Piece of My Heart," airing tonight on CBS.

Matty digs into Senior’s mysterious past while reflecting on her own family connections.

Preview what's ahead with previews for Episodes 5 ("Mousetrap") and 6 ("Harm Reduction").

Kathy Bates teases Matty’s challenges and a season filled with unexpected twists and drama.

We're back with our weekly look at the night's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock Season 2. This week, Matty (Bates) hopes the past can help with the future as she digs deeper into Senior's (Beau Bridges) past while also reflecting on the time she spent with her daughter. Along with a pretty extensive look at what S02E04: "Piece of My Heart" has to offer, you can also check out early previews for Nov. 6th's S02E05: "Mousetrap" and Nov. 13th's S02E06: "Harm Reduction."

Matlock Season 2 Episodes 4-6 Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 4 "Piece of My Heart" – As Olympia and the team take on a wrongful death case, Matty meets with a mysterious woman from Senior's past. Also, Matty reflects on her relationship with her daughter. Written by Michelle Leibel and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, and directed by Mike Listo.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 5 "Mousetrap" – Matty and Olympia race to protect each other from Julian's suspicions as they also work on the resentencing case of a teenager sentenced as an adult to life. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and Edith Rodriguez, and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 6 "Harm Reduction" – Matty and Olympia continue to test the boundaries of their friendship while helping a group of nuns. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah become roped into secretive activities within the firm. Written by Conway Preston and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

