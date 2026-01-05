Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Season 5: Series Ending with 8-Episode Final Run

Taylor Sheridan's and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown will end its run with an eight-episode fifth and final season.

Taylor Sheridan's (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown will be coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season. Earlier today, the news dropped that Paramount+'s streaming series had been renewed for a final run, but with a shorter season order. Instead of the usual ten episodes, as we've seen with the previous four seasons, Season 5 will have an eight-episode run. The news comes as Sheridan prepares to make the move from Paramount Skydance to NBCUniversal in 2029, though he will still have a number of projects still in play for Paramount, including Lioness, the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff series (Y: Marshalls, The Madison, "Beth/Rip Spinoff"), Tulsa King, Landman, and others. No additional information was released on when production on the final run of episodes would begin or when the final season would air (possibly during the fall of this year).

Joining Renner for the fourth season are Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. Falco has been tapped for the series regular role of Nina Hobbs, Anchor Bay's new prison warden. James is set to play Frank Moses in a season-long arc; a legendary gangster respected in Detroit, Michigan, and well beyond. Benanti is set for the series regular role of Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer recruited into Kingstown.

Stemming from Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series, which Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes.

