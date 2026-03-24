Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Monstress

Monstress: Amazon Adapting Liu & Takeda Comic as Adult Animated Series

Amazon MGM Studios is developing an animated series adaptation of writer Marjorie Liu and artist Sana Takeda's comic book series Monstress.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios is developing an adult animated series based on the Monstress comic by Liu & Takeda.

Steven Maeda and Tiffany Greshler are set as showrunners and executive producers for the Monstress adaptation.

The series follows a young woman with a monster inside her, set in an Asian-inspired fantasy world at war.

Monstress is a multi-award-winning comic, celebrated for its storytelling since debuting in 2015.

An adult animated series adaptation of writer Marjorie Liu and artist Sana Takeda's comic book series Monstress is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, with Steven Maeda (One Piece, The X-Files, LOST) and Tiffany Greshler (One Piece, Underground, Helix) serving as co-showrunners. Maeda has reportedly been tapped to write and executive-produce the project alongside Greshler. Liu, Takeda, Jason Brown, and Ryan Stayton (via Hivemind) will also serve as executive producers. Here's a look at the official logline that was released exclusively by Variety:

"Set in an Asian-inspired fantasy world, 'Monstress' tells the story of a young woman with a literal monster living inside of her. On a quest to understand her past and avenge her mother's murder, she's joined by a colorful ensemble including a talking cat and a hybrid fox/human girl as they're thrown in the middle of a war between human and otherworldly forces. When the world turns us into monsters, 'Monstress' asks how can we overcome our monstrosities?"

Liu and Takeda's ongoing Image Comics comic book series debuted in November 2015 and has 60 chapters (along with 2 "Talk Stories" issues) to its name. The critically acclaimed series would walk away with Eisner Award wins in 2018, 2022, and 2023. In addition, the title would win the "Book of the Year Award" at the 2018 Harvey Awards, big wins at the 2017 and 2018 Hugo Awards, and a special award during the 2022 World Fantasy Awards.

Checking in with Entertainment Weekly in October 2022 in support of their project The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night, which saw them reteaming with Takeda, Liu was asked if there was an endgame in mind for Monstress. It seems there is, but no timeline for when it could happen. "Oh yeah, I've already written it. I've already written the final scene. I just don't know how long it's going to take to get there," Liu shared when asked about a potential series finale.

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