Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Julie Tsirkin, NBC News

NBC Reporter Reacts to Going Viral Over White House Shooting Reaction

NBC News' Julie Tsirkin responded to going viral over her live on-air reaction to the shooting at The White House that happened on Saturday.

Article Summary NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin reacted to going viral after her live response to the White House shooting.

Gunfire erupted near the White House as reporters were on scene, with Secret Service shooting the suspect.

Tsirkin said she and her cameraman ran for safety after hearing 20 to 30 loud booms near the checkpoint.

NBC’s Tsirkin embraced the memes online, thanking the internet and hoping viewers stay for the reporting.

Shortly after Iranian representatives seemingly called into question Donald Trump's announcement that a deal to end the war in Iran was near, reports started coming in on social media from news reporters stationed in and around The White House that the sound of gunfire could be heard. The shooter reportedly approached the area and fired a number of shots before being shot and killed by Secret Service agents, with a bystander injured in the exchange. But what's making the rounds on social media in a big way was NBC's Julie Tsirkin's on-air reaction when the noise of the shooting was first heard. While other reporters at the scene can be seen diving for cover, Tsirkin has become "online famous" by looking behind her and at the camera in an attempt to get some clarity on what was going on. While opinions of Tsirkin's response vary across the spectrum (we're just that she and everyone else is safe), there was one thing everyone could agree on: the moment was too good not to be immortalized in a meme, gif, and green-screened video. Well, it seems Tsirkin is seeing what you're up to, having fun with it, and taking it in stride.

"Less than one month after the shooting at the White House correspondents dinner, we cover another shooting just outside of the White House tonight…," Tsirkin wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which included a video of her live reporting when the shooting happened. "My cameraman, John, and I were getting ready to tape something on Iran for Nightly News when what sounded like 20-30 loud booms rang out very close by. Twice in one month I found myself face to face with a USSS agent yelling at me to get to safety, guns drawn. I find myself thankful, again, that I could run to safety when so many run to danger. A male suspect approached the USSS checkpoint shortly after 6pm this evening when he pulled a gun from a bag and began firing indiscriminately at the USSS checkpoint, according to USSS. Officers returned fire at the suspect and shot him. A bystander was also shot." Here's a look at Tsirkin's post:

Shortly after the shooting incident, Tsirkin spoke with NBC News. "I was outside of these doors on the North Lawn getting ready to tape something for your show, when myself and my cameraman, John, we heard what sounded like 20 to 30 shots. I ended up running after that happened," she continued. "I saw a Secret Service agent come out of the security booth, guns drawn, telling the few of us who are out there to 'run inside the press briefing room.'"

I'm glad I could take one for the team with @nbcsnl on summer break Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m4a5xGmvIa — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 24, 2026 Show Full Tweet

On Sunday, Tsirkin posted an image of herself at her computer, showing one of the many social media posts she shared, having some fun with her reaction to the incident. "I'm glad I could take one for the team with [NBC's Saturday Night Live] on summer break," Tsirkin wrote. "Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇‍♀️"

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