Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: Tony & Ziva

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Canceled; Weatherly, de Pablo Comment on Series End

Paramount+ has cancelled showrunner John McNamara's Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly-starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva after one season.

Unfortunately, we've got some bad news to pass along to "NCIS" fans. Earlier today, it was announced that Paramount+ and showrunner John McNamara's Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly– starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva would not be returning for a second season. "We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva's story," Weatherly and de Pablo shared in a joint statement earlier today. "Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after." The news came nearly two months after the first season wrapped up its run.

The streaming series picked up after Ziva's (de Pablo) supposed death when Tony (Weatherly) left the team to raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with the team before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali (Gie), together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after. Joining de Pablo, Weatherly, and Gie are Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Terence Maynard, and James D'Arcy.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva features John McNamara as showrunner. McNamara, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas executive produce the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!