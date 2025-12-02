Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: New Year's Rockin' Eve, ryan seacrest

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026: Huntr/X, Chappell Roan Leading Lineup

ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 will include performances by 50 Cent, Chappell Roan, Huntr/X, and many more!

Article Summary ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026 brings its biggest and longest broadcast ever.

Massive lineup includes 50 Cent, Chappell Roan, Huntr/X, Mariah Carey, LE SSERAFIM and more stars.

Ryan Seacrest hosts from Times Square, with Chance the Rapper introducing Chicago’s first countdown.

Over 85 songs performed across multiple cities and time zones, live December 31 on ABC and Hulu.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions aren't messing around when it comes to the lineup of performers ready to ring in the new year during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026. Kicking off in New York and continuing through Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, and beyond, this year's show will feature an insane roster of musical greats, with dozens of performances set across multiple time zones. Kicking off on Wednesday, December 31, (8:00 p.m.-4:00 a.m. EST on ABC, next day on Hulu), this year's edition marks the longest telecast in the show's history, including an additional 90 minutes of celebratting and featuring the soundtrack of the year, with 831 million total monthly Spotify listeners across the lineup and more than 85 songs performed.

The killer lineup of performances includes (so far): 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM. Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson.

In Times Square, Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora will be our hosts, with Grammy-winning hometown native Chance the Rapper leading the show's first-ever live Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago. In addition, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski returns alongside multihyphenate performer Julianne Hough, who makes her co-hosting debut as they take over the "Entertainment Capital of the World." Details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be announced soon.

ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey, and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

