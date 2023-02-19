NJPW Releases Mercedes Moné/KAIRI Highlights, Post-Match Comments Highlights from Mercedes Moné & KAIRI's IWGP Women's Heavyweight Championship match at NJPW's "Battle in the Valley" & post-match comments.

Mercedes Moné started off 2023 by making a major statement at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, dropping IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI after first introducing herself to NJPW and congratulating KAIRI on her title defense victory over Tam Nakano. And that's when Moné made it clear that she wanted KAIRI's title and planned on taking it during this weekend's "Battle in the Valley" event. And after one helluva battle, Moné kept her promise by taking home the IWGP Women's Championship belt. Along with some additional highlights from the match, NJPW released what each wrestler had to say about the match, their feelings for each other, and the future.

Here's a look at highlights from the match, followed by a look at what KAIRI and Moné had to share during the post-match interviews (including how Moné is looking to defend the title around the world… like maybe AEW?):

NJPW's "Battle in the Valley" KAIRI (C) vs. Mercedes Moné

After intense back-and-forths that saw KAIRI taking to the skies as well as showing brute force with a vicious powerbomb of Moné through a table, with Moné offering an impressive array of moves (including a Bayley-to-Belly, which we especially loved) before executing a "Moné Maker" that would win her the title. Now, here's a look back at Moné's & KAIRI's respective entrances:

And here's a look back at some of the action inside (and outside) of the ring:

And here's the show of respect between the two competitors after the match: