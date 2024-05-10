Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, season 4

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Features Lots of Jane Lynch

It sounds like Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building Season 4 includes lots of Jane Lynch.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building, Martin was teasing the "star-studded" fourth season. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from none other than Jane Lynch about what's to come – which might be surprising to some of you. As was previously reported, Season 4 sees Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) & Mabel (Gomez) heading off to Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia to search for the killer of Sazz Pataki (Lynch) – who was shot & killed at the end of the third season. But from the sounds of things, Lynch will be pretty active this season – especially playing a dead person. "Well, I'm the murder victim, which is not a tease. And so I have some really great flashbacks," Lynch shared with PEOPLE at the Alzheimer's Association Magic of Music Gala event this week. While not willing/able to offer more details, Lynch teased that there is "another way" that Sazz will be making an appearance that's not a flashback. "I don't want to give it away, though, but I'm in it a lot. I'm in five out of 10 episodes, so I'm excited," Lynch added.

Joining Martin, Short & Gomez for the fourth season is Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live, The White Lotus), who has been tapped for the recurring role of a high-powered LA businesswoman drawn into the trio's world as the investigation in NY continues. In addition, the fourth season sees Eva Longoria (Deadly Housewives, Flamin' Hot), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel's Eternals, Welcome to Chippendales), and Zach Galifianakis ("The Hangover" films) in recurring roles – with Meryl Streep returning as Loretta Durkin.

Only Murders in the Building S04 Scripts "Incredible"

ABC/Hulu head Craig Erwich made two things clear during the TCA 2024 Winter Press Event from earlier this year. First, ABC would be open to airing more seasons of the streaming series – with the first season of "Only Murders" airing on the network to reinforce a WGA & SAG-AFTRA-impacted fall primetime schedule. Second, Erwich likes what he's seen so far script-wise for the upcoming fourth season.

"We're certainly open to doing it with 'Only Murders' again and or other shows. When we look at both ABC and Hulu, it's one big chessboard, so you're able to see where certain audiences watch certain shows; some migrate from one platform to another. 'Only Murders' was really a perfect show to put on ABC, not only did we know that not a lot of people had watched it yet, as popular as it is, which is hard to believe, but 'Only Murders' has that broad, comedic, aspirational tone and quality that I think aligns very well with the ABC brand," Erwich shared.

One big thing the Hulu series has going for it is how well it pairs with the network's popular shows. "You can imagine watching 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Only Murders In The Building' in the same session. That's why we think the experiment was very successful; we were really happy," he added. And what about Season 4 – which was given a green light back in October 2023? While Erwich couldn't offer a release window, he did confirm that he's read a number of the scripts. "I don't have any news on the release date," he explained – before adding, "I've read the first four or five scripts, and they're incredible."

Hailing from writers & series co-creators Martin & Hoffman, the series is produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios) – and executive-produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

