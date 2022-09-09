Paper Girls Season 2 Not Happening at Amazon; Series Will Be Shopped

While the adventures of Riley Lai Nelet's (Altered Carbon) Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky's (Fast Layne) Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones' (Cherish the Day) Tiffany "Tiff" Quilkin, and Fina Strazza's (A Christmas Melody) KJ Brandman may continue on, they won't continue on at Amazon's Prime Video. Deadline Hollywood has confirmed exclusively that the streamer's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls will not be returning for a second season. According to the DH report, the move came despite how well-received the series was (90% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 88% with viewers). Legendary Television is looking to shop the series to a new home.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the series we desperately hope finds a new home:

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

Mac Coyle (Rosinsky): A working-class Catholic girl, Mac is the first paperboy in Stony Stream who isn't a boy. Mac inherited the paper route from her older brother, someone for whom she has undying loyalty and love… which might be the wrong place to put it. Mac's toughness however is no act, she has a sharp tongue and quicker fists. Like most bullies, Mac is perhaps masking a deep well of insecurity. Usually a loner by choice, events conspire to cast Mac as the unlikely leader of our Paper Girls on Hell Day 1988.

Tiffany Quilkin (Jones): The only child of success-oriented, mixed-race parents, Tiffany has big plans for her future and no intention of seeing them derailed. While she is at times willing to improve on the truth when in a tight spot, there is no denying that Tiffany is crazy smart. She boasts an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture, a love of gadgets and technology. She has been delivering papers for a little over a year.

Erin Tieng (Nelet): A dutiful daughter, sister, and yes, newly-minted newspaper employee, Erin often feels caught between worlds. On the one hand, she's a dual-language immigrant with deep Chinese roots, on the other, she's an All-American kid on the verge of her teenage years who desperately wants the TV-perfect life she often sees depicted in the Western culture all around her.

KJ Brandman (Strazza): KJ is one of the only Jewish girls in Stony Stream and comes from the wealthiest family in town, two things nobody will let her forget. It is perhaps only when playing field hockey that she feels truly seen – an image that conflicts starkly with her mother's desires for her. KJ is guarded, sensitive and underneath her veneer, emotionally roiling. She doesn't need the paper-delivery job, but it makes her feel free.

In addition, Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) played the Adult Erin, the woman twelve-year-old Erin Tieng (Nelet) grows up to become. When the two Erins finally come face-to-face, they are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, ambitions, and the reality of their grown-up life. Nate Corddry (For All Mankind) played Larry, a bit of a recluse with rusty social skills who has devoted his life to being a member of the Underground, a secret organization devoted to helping one side win the Time War. After an encounter with the time-traveling paper girls, Larry must decide how much, if anything, he's willing to sacrifice for the war and for the girls. Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) serves as showrunner, with Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, and Rogers served as executive producers.