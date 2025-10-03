Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: Gunn Knows What's Up with Chris's Mom; S02 Finale Trailer

Along with a Peacemaker Season 2 finale trailer and new images, James Gunn had some interesting things to say about Chris's (John Cena) mom.

Article Summary Peacemaker S2 finale trailer drops, teasing Chris's fate and major DCU consequences ahead.

James Gunn reveals he knows Chris's mother's secret and hints at her future casting.

Season 2 finale promises more than just DCU teases—expect big story twists and emotional hits.

Gunn emphasizes story depth over cameos, with the finale featuring game-changing surprises.

It all comes down to this, folks. Seeing himself as some kind of combination of cursed and an "angel of death," Chris (John Cena) took one for the team, handing himself (and the dimensional device) over to Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and A.R.G.U.S. while clearing the other members of the 11th Street Kids and Judomaster (Nhut Le). Meanwhile, it looks like Flag's deal with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will involve some interdimensional spelunking – we have a feeling that no good will come from that. That's where things stand heading into S02E08: "Full Nelson," a season finale that's set to have significant ramifications on the DCU moving forward. With that in mind, we have a look at the official trailer (waiting for you above). Meanwhile…

During the latest episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, hosts Gunn, Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos) were joined by Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo) and Nhut Le (Judo Master) to do a deep dive into S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night." Toward the end of the episode, Agee asked Gunn a fan's question regarding the status of Chris's mother. "Oh, I know where she is, but I'm not going to give that away," Gunn teased, catching Agee and the others by surprise. "I… She was almost in this season. And I even know who I want to cast."

Here's a look at the additional images from S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night" that were released after the episode dropped:

Season 2 Finale Will "More Than Tease" DCU's Future: James Gunn

Ahead of the penultimate episode, Gunn took part in a watch party on Threads to offer insights and answer questions about S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris," the second season, and the overall DCU. Along the way, Gunn dropped a tease or two about the season finale (S02E08: "Full Nelson"), which he confirmed will be longer than the previous episodes. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including how the season finale will set things in motion for the DCU moving forward, whether cameos will be a factor, where things could be heading with the QUC (Quantum Unfolding Chamber), and how you might not know the characters this season as well as you thought:

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Tease The DCU's Future? "More than tease!"

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Have a Lot of Cameos? "It's not about the cameos. It's about the story and the twists and the emotion and fun. Cameos are only fun if they're a part of the story."

Just When You Thought You Knew Your Favorite Characters…: "If you guys think you have these characters all figured out and put into a nice little hole, next week's episode might show you that's not the case."

Expect a Set Even Better Than the QUC: "The QUC was really great. But the best set is in Episode 8!!"

Will We Be Seeing More of the QUC in the DCU's Future: "Welll you might be in luck!!"

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!