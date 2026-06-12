Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: BTS Featurette In Studio: Ludwig Göransson, 3 Posters

Universal has released a behind-the-scenes featurette featuring Ludwig Göransson discussing the score for The Odyssey.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled a new The Odyssey behind-the-scenes featurette centered on Ludwig Göransson's score.

Ludwig Göransson discusses shaping The Odyssey music, with early footage suggesting an ambitious soundscape.

The Odyssey featurette adds fresh momentum as anticipation builds around Christopher Nolan's next epic.

Universal also released three new The Odyssey posters as ticket sales begin ahead of the July 17, 2026 opening.

What a year to be someone into movie soundtracks. This week, we got a new score from John Williams, and we already got one soundtrack from Ludwig Göransson for The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it was one of the best parts of the entire movie. Now we're moving on to his second soundtrack of the year with The Odyssey, and everything we have heard so far sounds extremely promising. Universal shared a behind-the-scenes featurette with Göransson talking about the soundtrack, and the way he is talking about it reminds me a lot of how Hans Zimmer spoke about the Dune scores, and we all saw how that worked out. (Hint: very well) There was also a small pile of posters that were released last week when tickets went on sale, and they continue to be pretty decent. We love to see it.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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