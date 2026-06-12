Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: lilo & stitch 2

Lilo & Stitch 2 Has Tapped Chris Sanders To Direct

Disney has officially tapped Chris Sanders to direct Lilo & Stitch 2, which is the follow-up to the 2025 live-action remake.

Article Summary Lilo & Stitch 2 has tapped franchise co-creator Chris Sanders to direct Disney’s sequel to the 2025 live-action hit.

Sanders, who also voices Stitch, returns with producer Jonathan Eirich and executive producer Ryan Halprin.

The Hollywood Reporter says Lilo & Stitch 2 will tell a brand-new story instead of adapting earlier sequel films.

Disney fast-tracked Lilo & Stitch 2 after the remake topped $900 million worldwide and confirmed the sequel on 626 Day.

Disney has brought on a very familiar face to direct the sequel to the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. Chris Sanders has been involved with the franchise since the beginning, as he was the one who co-created, co-wrote, and co-directed the original animated film. Sanders also voiced Stitch in the animated films, and he returned to voice the character for the 2025 live-action remake. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Disney has tapped Sanders to direct Lilo & Stitch 2, the follow-up to the live-action remake. Jonathan Eirich will produce via Rideback, and Ryan Halprin will serve as executive producer.

According to sources, Lilo & Stitch 2 won't be an adaptation of any of the sequel films that were released, and instead it "will be a brand-new story." That's the sort of creative decision that's either going to make fans really mad or really happy. This is also a sequel that they have to turn around fast because children grow like weeds, and star Maia Kealoha is going to be older before we know it.

Lilo & Stitch 2 Was A Sure Thing After The Box Office

The live-action Lilo & Stitch revived the entire concept of the Disney live-action movies and seemed to prove that there might be some gas left in that tank. Considering how all of the movies prior to this one have performed, we're still going to label this TDB. Disney must be happy with the results because the rumors from late last month are apparently true. On May 21, 2025, it was reported that Disney was already considering a sequel to this live-action film, and that was a couple of days before the film did exceptionally well at the box office. Now we're a month out from the release, and on 626 Day in 2025, a day that celebrates Lilo & Stitch because 626 is Stitch's number, and with an over $900 million worldwide box office, Disney has officially confirmed that a sequel is in development.

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