Percy Jackson and the Olympians Gets Season 3 Green Light

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been given a Season 3 green light and will focus on author Rick Riordan's The Titan's Curse.

How about some good news for fans of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians? While production continues to roll on the second season ahead of its expected December debut, the Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri-starring streaming series has already been given a green light for a third season. "We're so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time," shared bestselling author Rick Riordan, whose third book in the series, The Titan's Curse, will serve as the focus of the third season. "It's a huge sign of commitment from Disney and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!"

The second season will see Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood take on a new run of adventures based on Riordan's novel The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon. Returning with Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri for the second season are Charlie Bushnell and Dior Goodjohn as series regulars. Those five will be joined by a number of new recurring characters, including Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus, and Daniel Diemer as Percy's half-brother Tyson. In addition, Courtney B. Vance will be taking over the role of Zeus from the late Lance Reddick, who passed away shortly after the first season premiered.

