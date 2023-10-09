Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAF-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap Meeting For Today; Resume Talks Wednesday

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP issued a joint statement earlier confirming they've wrapped meeting for the day but will be meeting again on Wednesday.

Not long after the WGA confirmed that its union membership had ratified its new three-year deal with a 99% in-favor vote, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP released a statement announcing that negotiations on a new contract for the actors' union had wrapped for the day. A new meeting is set again for this Wednesday – with all parties "working independently" on Tuesday. "To our SAG-AFTRA Members," the message to WGA members began. "SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP held negotiations and have concluded for the day. Bargaining will continue on Wednesday, Oct. 11, with the parties working independently on Tuesday." As was the case on Friday, today's meeting was attended by AMPTP President Carol Lombardini, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's longtime Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez, Disney CEO Bob Iger, NBCUniversal CCO Donna Langley, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav (with all parties expected to return for Wednesday's meeting).

Here's a look at the message that went out to membership earlier this evening:

To our #SagAftraMembers: SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP held negotiations and have concluded for the day. Bargaining will continue on Wednesday, Oct. 11, with the parties working independently on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/7PFe3FmHTZ — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at what SAG-AFTRA had to share last week – including a promise to the membership that they will be kept updated on how things are proceeding. Following that, the WGA also issued a statement in support of SAG-AFTRA, reaffirming its commitment to support SAG-AFTRA's picketing and warning AMPTP not to waste time attempting to force the WGA or another union's contract on SAG-AFTRA as a quick fix. "Rather than engage in the traditional AMPTP tactic of pushing a deal on SAG-AFTRA that is patterned on our own tentative agreement or any other industry deal, a strategy which has already caused considerable delay and suffering – the companies must make a deal that addresses the needs of performers," read the statement. Here's a look at the initial tweet/x, followed by a transcript of the entire statement:

Today, we go back to the bargaining table to fight for the contract you deserve. Keep turning out in full force on our picket lines and at solidarity events around the country. Let the AMPTP hear your voices loud and clear. It makes a difference. YOU make a difference. pic.twitter.com/yEW5rhsRha — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

WGA West and East call upon the AMPTP and its member companies to negotiate the fair deal that members of SAG-AFTRA need and deserve. #SAGAFTRAstrike — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) October 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"WGA West and East call upon the AMPTP and its member companies to negotiate the fair deal that members of SAG-AFTRA need and deserve," began the first of four tweets from the writers' union. "SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for more than 70 days as it fights for a contract that allows performers to share in the value of the work they help create. Rather than engage in the traditional AMPTP tactic of pushing a deal on SAG-AFTRA that is patterned on our own tentative agreement or any other industry deal, a strategy which has already caused considerable delay and suffering – the companies must make a deal that addresses the needs of performers. WGA members will continue to show up on picket lines and support SAG-AFTRA until they reach that deal. #SolidarityForever"

