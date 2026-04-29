Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host/Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo Check In From Table Read

Here's a look at Saturday Night Live host/musical guest Olivia Rodrigo and the SNL cast checking in from Wednesday night's table read.

Article Summary Olivia Rodrigo and the SNL cast checked in from Wednesday night’s table read ahead of this weekend’s return show.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live shared a social media look at Rodrigo, the cast, and writers at work midweek.

The new SNL midweek sketch pairs Olivia Rodrigo with Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline before chaos erupts.

James Austin Johnson steals the spotlight again in the promo as SNL builds buzz for Olivia Rodrigo’s host/music turn.

Earlier today, NBC's Saturday Night Live rolled out a midweek sketch for this weekend's host and musical guest, Olivia Rodrigo (more on that below). But now, it's time to get down to business – and that's exactly what Rodrigo and the SNL cast & writers did, checking in on social media during their table read for this weekend's return show.

On May 9th, Matt Damon will host, with Noah Kahan as the musical guest. Following that, the season ender lands on May 16th with host Will Ferrell and musical guest Paul McCartney. Now, here's a look at the table read from Wednesday night:

In the SNL Midweek Sketch from earlier today, Rodrigo wanted SNL stars Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline to know that she was there to serve the show and do whatever she could to help – and then, things shifted into "The Devil Wears Prada" mode. We don't want to spoil it, but it proved once again why James Austin Johnson is an SNL All-Star:

NBC's Saturday Night Live is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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