Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S27E04: "Wok Is Dead" Reaction: Labubu, FOX "News" & Trump

In South Park S27E04: "Wok Is Dead," we've got a Labubu cult, Satan having Trump's butt baby, FOX "News" lapping it all up, and more.

Butters is trying to get his hands on a Labubu for his girlfriend's birthday. Making an already difficult task near impossible? Donald Trump's tariffs. And then things get really ugly. That's how things are looking heading into tonight's episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, S27E04: "Wok Is Dead," meaning that there's a whole lot that they're holding back on. If you check out the trailer above, it looks like they were almost going to go without showing us Trump and Satan, but just couldn't help themselves at the last second. We've got a rundown of our real-time reactions waiting for you below, followed by a very cool look at what Parker and Stone had to share about the early days of the long-running animated series:

South Park Season 27 Episode 4: "Wok Is Dead" Real-Time Reactions

Last week's ending and Towelie's fate at The White House are still pretty haunting…

Cartman sees the growing Labubu problem – and things get violent. Asian pop-ups and accusations of Labubu knockoffs is an ugly combination.

I knew it! Jesus has nothing on Mr. Mackey when it comes to be a school counselor!

Butters was created to break my heart every time he's on the screen – and we all know Red's using him for Labubus.

"Wok Is Dead" – the town's wok restaurant was converted to an Asian "pop-up" store.

Butters is learning how collectibles and Trump's tariffs are an ugly combination.

FOX "News" calls out Trump for fucking Satan, but Trump denies it and jolts from the press conference. Of course, FOX "News" thinks that Trump fucking Satan is pretty badass.

Okay, having the Labubus part of some dark magic, evil sacrifice thing was something I didn't see coming. I'm liking the metaphor there, along with how Jesus is the only one who sees just how fucked up it all is. It's weird, because I'm not sure I'm ever typed the words, "Gotta side with Jesus on this one" before.

The next time someone accuses Parker and Stone of not portraying Jesus in a positive light, show them this episode because He's the only one who gets it. Parents? Not looking too good when it comes to parental responsibilities…

Trump Fucking Satan: I love how the episode mocks how FOX "News" and MAGA folks will bend over backwards to find a way to excuse anything that Trump does, because everything he does is so "great."

JD Vance looks to console Satan, who wants to leave but can't because of what's in a mysterious box – and Satan teasing some kind of epic final showdown is not a good sign.

Of course, Butters finds himself in the middle of a horrific Labubu sacrifice ritual.

Jesus was too late… as the ritual brought forth Trump and Satan?!?

YUP, SATAN CAN'T LEAVE TRUMP BECAUSE HE'S CARRYING TRUMP'S BUTT BABY!

Of course, the news brings tons of celebration on FOX "News," including a teary-eyed Kid Rock.

In the end, Jesus wins by banning Labubus and TikTok from school and giving Butters and Red detention. It was interesting to see how Butters and Red had a begrudging respect for Jesus now.

I thought it might be nice to end tonight's real-time reactions with what outstanding voice actor April Stewart (Wendy Testaburger, Liane Cartman, Sharon Marsh, Carol McCormick, Shelley Marsh, Mayor McDaniels, Principal Victoria, and more) had to share about "Wok Is Dead" earlier this week:

There has been a lot of screaming in my booth this week https://t.co/K7CeO8gEd0 — April Stewart (@Aprilstewart) September 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker and Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discusses the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scientologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the brief at the same time as the rest of us did.

Parker and Stone produce the long-running animated series alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman also produce, and Christopher Brion serves as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!