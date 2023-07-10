Posted in: Paramount+, Trailer, TV | Tagged: paramount plus, preview, Special Ops: Lioness, taylor sheridan, trailer

Special Ops: Lioness Trailer: Sheridan Series Plays Outside The Lines

Set for a two-episode premiere on July 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness.

Last month, we were given a preview of how Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan's streaming universe was going to expand in some very explosive ways. Now, we've got an even better look at the highly-anticipated espionage series Special Ops: Lioness. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for the streaming service, the series boasts an impressive cast that includes series lead & executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, along with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner & executive producer Nicole Kidman. With a two-episode premiere set for Sunday, July 23rd, now seemed as good of a time as any for the streamer and Sheridan to drop an official trailer – and we're happy to pass along a look at all of the action, intrigue & danger set to come.

With the streaming series set to hit Paramount+ screens on Sunday, July 23rd (in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets), here's a look at the official trailer, series overview & previously-released teaser for Special Ops: Lioness:

Inspired by an actual US Military program, Special Ops: Lioness follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

The streaming series also stars series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!