Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind, Star City

Star City Trailer: Apple TV's "FAM" Spinoff Offers New Perspective

Arriving May 29th, here's the trailer for Apple TV's "For All Mankind" spinoff Star City, from Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore.

Back in February, Apple TV offered us a look at what the future holds for the For All Mankind universe with an image gallery and overview for the upcoming spinoff series Star City, from award-winning creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore. Now, with the eight-episode season set to debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, May 29th (followed by one new episode every Friday through July 10th), the streamer has released an official trailer and key art image for the alt-history space drama – both of which are waiting for you below:

Here's a look at the official trailer for Apple TV's Star City, followed by the previously released image gallery, series overview, rundown of the cast, and more:

The "For All Mankind" spinoff is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

The cast of Star City includes Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon), Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Agnes O'Casey (Black Doves), Alice Englert (Bad Behaviour), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (I, Jack Wright), Josef Davies (Andor), and Priya Kansara (Bridgerton).

Apple TV's Star City is created by Nedivi, Wolpert, and Moore. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. The streaming series is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!