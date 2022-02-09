Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 E08 Preview: Booker Strikes a Risky Deal

Tomorrow sees the return of Paramount+'s Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Star Trek: Discovery, so what better time than now than to look at what's still ahead? In "All In" Booker (David Ajala) and Tarka (Shawn Doyle) have gone rogue & plan to take the fight to the DMA. That's not a good thing on any number of levels. With their backs against the wall and accepting a mission that will find the team working outside of Federation jurisdiction, Burnham's got a few tricks up her sleeves that should make the duo more than a little concerned.

And speaking of the Booker and Tarka, in the following clip from the return of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, the former strikes a risky deal on Haz Mazaro's Karma Barge to secure some isolineum:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 "All In": Following a hunch, Captain Burnham tracks Book to an old haunt from their courier days and gets drawn into a high-stakes competition for a powerful weapon. Written by Sean Cochran and directed by Christopher J. Byrne.

Now here's a look back at the teaser that was released earlier in the year, with Star Trek: Discovery returning to Paramount+ this Thursday, February 10:

During Paramount+'s Television Critics Association (TCA) panel for the "Star Trek" streaming universe, Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, teased that more "fantastic offerings" would be coming to the streaming service soon. Well, fans got a sense of what some of those offerings will be when reports surfaced that CBS Studios and Alex Kurtzman's studio-based Secret Hideout are in development on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Sources say that Gaia Violo (Absentia) is currently working up the series' direction, set to focus on the college of cadets mentored for leadership roles in the United Federation of Planets space force (with the aim being that the series starts production by the end of the year).

And for those of you wondering about the future of the Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Section 31? Even though sources say that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy would be the next series to move forward if given a green light, DH reports that a series pickup is expected "soon" and Clemens confirmed that the project was still moving forward and that she was expecting news on it soon. "I think we have some fantastic offerings in our slate and I think you may see a few more very curated editions coming," Clemens explained. While it would be safe to assume that Starfleet Academy was the "another one" he was referencing earlier today during their TCA panel, Kurtzman has been remaining "tight-lipped" about what the future blueprint for the "Star Trek" universe looks like. "We have to think several years out," Kurtzman explained when discussing their approach on how they're approaching expanding the universe. "We're thinking about knowing we'll want new shows on the air two or three years from now so we have to start planning those now. There's a bunch of things in development now that are starting to take shape and we're super excited about it."