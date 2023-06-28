Posted in: Netflix, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: star trek, star trek: legacy, Terry Matalas, warrior nun

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Warrior Nun Should Inspire "Legacy" Hope

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas is looking to Warrior Nun and the #SaveWarriorNun campaign to inspire "Legacy" hope.

Halo Bearers got the good news only hours ago. From social media rewatch parties and tons of fan art to billboard purchases around the globe, fans of showrunner Simon Barry's (Continuum, Van Helsing) Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun weren't ready to let their beloved show die. And their six-month #SaveWarriorNun campaign has proven a success, with Barry confirming that "because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts," Warrior Nun would be returning "more EPIC than you could imagine." Well, that great news is reverberating across the pop culture landscape – and it didn't miss the attention of Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas.

"See fans? You can make a difference!" wrote Matalas in a tweet that retweeted Barry's announcement. In case you're wondering what Matalas is referencing, there's been a huge fan push for Matalas to be able to see his "Star Trek: Legacy" dream become a reality. Matalas' concept for the series would see a deft blend of past franchise lore/canon with new characters & new worlds – basically, what "Picard" Season 3 was all about (and why it was hugely successful). Here's a look at Matalas' tweet reminding the fans that they can make a difference:

And here's a look back at Barry's late-night tweet (at least for us), sharing the good news – with a promise of more details soon:

Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

