Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Set for July: Preview Images, Poster

With "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff hitting HBO Max in July, here's an early look at what's ahead with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe lands on HBO Max in July, giving The Big Bang Theory spinoff a summer debut.

Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady unveiled new details at CCXP Mexico, including Danny Elfman on theme music.

The comedy follows Stuart Bloom after a Sheldon and Leonard device breaks reality and sparks a multiverse Armageddon.

Chuck Lorre stayed coy on original Big Bang Theory cast returns, but hinted fans are going to love what’s coming.

EPs Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe made quite the impact during its panel session at CCXP Mexico on Sunday. Not only did we learn that "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff would hit HBO Max in July, but we also learned that the original theme music will be created by Emmy & Grammy-winner and Oscar-nominee Danny Elfman. In addition, we were treated to a key art poster and a set of preview images – all waiting for you below.

In the upcoming HBO Max series, comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he accidentally breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, triggering a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart finds himself aided in his quest by his girlfriend, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), his geologist friend, Bert (Brian Posehn), and the quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie).

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Will "TBBT" Cast Return for Spinoff?

Of course, when you're a spinoff from a very popular long-running series, fans will start asking questions about who from the original cast might appear. But when your official overview name drops Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper and Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter and includes a reference to "alternate-universe versions of characters we've gotten the meet over the course of the original series' run," the questions are begging to be asked – and Lorre was kind enough to answer them (as much as possible) during an interview with TV Line in support of Netflix's Leanne Morgan-starring comedy Leanne.

Will Parsons/Sheldon and Galecki/Leonard Appear in the Series? "I cannot speak to that. That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know… I've taken a blood oath regarding."

Will Parsons, Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, and/or Mayim Bialik Return to Play Alt-Universe Versions of Their "Big Bang Theory" Characters?

Here's how the exchange went down:

Lorre: "Is that your hope?"

Interviewer: "It would be my hope, and I think millions of—"

Lorre: "You're going to love this show."

Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener, Tommy Walker, Rich Ting, Anthony Giangrande, and Omar Moustafa Ghonimalso are also set to star. HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stems from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!