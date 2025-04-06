Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA Honors John Amos & More: Our S01E07: "Good Times" Preview

Check out our preview of NBC's Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg-starring Suits LA S01E07: "Good Times."

We're back with our weekly look at NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA – and S01E07: "Good Times" looks to be a special one. The amazing John Amos sadly passed away not long after filming the series, and it's the loss of the great actor that gets addressed this week – a passing that brings Ted and Rick (Bryan Greenberg) closer. Meanwhile, Kevin (Troy Winbush) assists Erica (Lex Scott Davis) with a family matter; Stuart (Josh McDermitt) and Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) differ over how to handle a problematic client, and Leah (Alice Lee) questions her legal future.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7: "Good Times" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7: "Good Times" – The death of a beloved client brings Ted (Stephen Amell) and Rick (Bryan Greenberg) back together; Kevin (Troy Winbush) helps Erica (Lex Scott Davis) with a family matter; Stuart (Josh McDermitt) and Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) clash over a distasteful client; Leah (Alice Lee) considers leaving the law; in the past, Ted gets news that could derail his career. Directed by Cierra Glaudé from a screenplay by Marshall Knight and Rob LaMorgese.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

