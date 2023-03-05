Crunchyroll Now Offering J-Pop Music from Sony Music Entertainment Crunchyroll is adding videos & concerts from J-Pop artists like Aimer, ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION, LiSA, Hiroyuki Sawano & more to the streamer.

Crunchyroll subscribers – all ten million-plus of them – now have access to J-Pop songs along with thousands of music videos and concerts from artists known for anime collaborations. From the classic opening and ending tracks of beloved series to the songs driving the narrative throughout, anime remains a great way for fans to be part of the Japanese music scene. Popular music from Japan enjoys a global and growing audience, and one of the best ways fans can discover established and up-and-coming acts is through the music in anime. J-Pop has been integral to driving the emotions and narrative of the craft of anime.

During the Crunchyroll Anime Awards held this year in Japan, the company announced a new music initiative celebrating Japanese music and musicians that brings iconic performances from popular and contemporary artists to its service. Users of Crunchyroll can now enjoy access to an extensive library of short-form music videos and more than 100 full-length live concerts from SMEJ artists, including Aimer, ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION, LiSA, Hiroyuki Sawano, and many more.

Crunchyroll and J-Pop Go Hand-in-Hand

Crunchyroll will be launching a new music initiative that brings thousands of iconic videos and hundreds of popular and contemporary artists from Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (SMEJ) to its service. Crunchyroll is partnering with US-based Sony Music Entertainment (SME) to license SMEJ's content outside of Japan.

The new music and content hub on Crunchyroll's streaming platform is available now to its audience of 10M+ paying subscribers. User features at launch will include music video curation, an artist listing page, and search integration, followed by a dedicated music landing page/screen, enhanced discoverability, and show page integrations in the future.

"Crunchyroll is always looking for ways to add more value for its fans, and we know that anime and music have always been intrinsically connected art forms," noted Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer for Crunchyroll. "From the early years of anime, music artists have worked closely with the anime producers to write lyrics and meaningfully integrate the music into the story. Crunchyroll wants to replicate that same synergy for our fans."

Over the last five years, anime music has become more accessible outside of Japan. Playlisting on Spotify and Apple Music has accelerated global popularity, with influential playlists on Spotify including Anime Hits, Anime on Replay, and Anime Now, and on Apple Music, New in: Anime and Anime Character Songs. Over the last few years, Crunchyroll has been opening the door for music at events, including its yearly flagship Crunchyroll Expo, alongside New York Comic Con, Anime Expo, San Diego Comic-Con, and Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival, co-producing or presenting IP-inspired concerts, collaborating with DJs or sponsoring artists, and dance parties. Adding music to the streaming service is a logical move.