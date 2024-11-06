Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 7 Images: Clark's Not-So-Secret Identity?

Clark has secret identity issues in preview images for Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois S04E07: "A Regular Guy."

While Lex (Michael Cudlitz) limps away to get himself "suited up" after the ass-beating he took from Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) this week, Clark has an even more personal matter to contend with in the next episode of Hoechlin, Cudlitz, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois S04E07: "A Regular Guy." It seems like Clark is getting the serious vibe that a lot of folks are connecting him to Superman (we're being kind) – and it's not like Jordan (Garfin) and Jonathan (Bishop) are making things any easier. Of course, that's far from all – and you can find out more by checking out the promo above and the official overview and preview images below:

Superman & Lois Season 4 Episode 7: "A Regular Guy" Preview

Superman & Lois Season 4 Episode 7: "A Regular Guy" – THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD," "ROOKIE BLUE") – After some concerning interactions in town, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is determined to protect the secret that he's Superman – a task complicated by Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) considers the future of the Gazette after Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) proposes something drastic. Gregory Smith (Everwood, Rookie Blue) directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin and George Kitson.

Official Season 4 Overview: A Look Back…

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

