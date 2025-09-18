Posted in: Amazon Studios, SYFY, TV | Tagged: The Expanse

The Expanse Star Stephen Tracey on Sci-Fi Series' Legacy, Cast Bonding

Stephen Tracey (Invasion) spoke with Bleeding Cool about his time on The Expanse, the show's legacy, the cast's bond, and much more.

Stephen Tracey seems to be at home with sci-fi ensembles with SYFY/Prime Video's The Expanse and his latest series on AppleTV+'s Invasion, joining the cast in season three. In the Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby-created series adapted from the novels by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse followed interplanetary tensions in the distant future as colonization of the solar system has become a reality, and factions from Earth, Mars, and Outer Planets Alliance are battling for influence and control with various threats from natural phenomena, and new factions emerge to upset the balance. Tracey, who was a late addition to the series, played Bertold, one of the crew members under a band of space pirates led by Carmina Drummer (Cara Gee). Tracey spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on his legacy and run on season five, being part of a polyamorous crew, and the lifelong friends he's made.

The Expanse Star Stephen Tracey on Keeping Up with His Series "Family"

You were on another ambitious sci-fi show with 'The Expanse.' I was wondering, in your time there as part of Carmina Drummer's crew, as Bertold, what you miss about being part of that "family," and what you liked about our experience?

First, I think you already hit the nail on the head. It was a family being in a polyamorous space pirate group [laughs], and we got close in being with each other. That show did a good job of bringing us together ahead of time to do rehearsals. We would come in on Sundays so that when we would be shooting throughout the week, we knew what we were doing, and it created a real strong connection.

Funny enough, I'm in New York, staying with my friend from the show who played Oksana, Sandrine Holt, and we're heading to dinner soon, so we stayed quite close. One of the special things about being on that show and being on 'Invasion' is that when I was younger, my favorite TV show in the world was 'Lost.' Elizabeth Mitchell, who played Juliet, was in season three of 'The Expanse,' so when I booked that show, that sent a trickle through my heart, which absolutely exploded.

In 'Invasion' season three, I got to work with Eric Lange, who played [Stuart] Radzinsky in season five of 'Lost,' so it was one of those moments where I got to be with someone who I was inspired by growing up, had a little bit of a taste of manifesting my destiny, and getting to work with the people who you admired when you were younger. Both of those shows gave me little touchstones of that, and so I felt like a kid in a candy shop. I'm the luckiest guy in the world.

Do you keep up with any of the other cast members?

Oh, 100 percent. I am still close to Cara Gee, Samer Salem (Josep), and Vanessa Smythe (Michio). Funny enough, last summer I was at Cara's house with Frankie (Adams), who played Bobbie, and Dominic Tipper (Naomi Nagata) was there as well. Everybody stayed in touch and remained close. It was a special show. It's like it's one of those things, if you fight aliens or go to space, you guys are going to be tied together for life.

I always felt 'The Expanse' itself, because of the nature of streaming, has such a limited shelf life, but it had so much more to tell as far as story-wise. James S.A. Corey had written additional material, and then [Prime Video is] like, "Oh, we're going to end the series here." It's, like "What the hell?!" You still got more, and I know that there's that video game that continued Drummer's story, too. Anyway, I want to thank you for your time, Stephen. You're great in 'The Expanse,' and I love your work and what I've seen from 'Invasion,' and I look forward to seeing more from you in the future.

Oh, thank you. Well, thank you for taking the time, and thank you for watching those shows and being a fan. It would be lovely for 'The Expanse' to get legs again, because there is such a beautiful fan group attached to it, and there is such great source material. You never know what the future holds.

All six seasons of The Expanse, which also stars Thomas Jane, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Paulo Costanzo, Florence Faivre, Shawn Doyle, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Koen Alexander, Jasai Chase Owens, and Nadine Nicole, are available on Prime Video. Invasion, which also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Shane Zaza, and Erika Alexander, is available on AppleTV+ with new episodes on Fridays.

