Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 3: Bates on Matty's Changes, Wanting More Matty/Edwin

Matlock star Kathy Bates on how Matty changed over two seasons, how it prepared her for what's ahead, and her wanting more Matty/Edwin.

Article Summary Matlock Season 3 needs time to unfold after Matty, Olympia, and Julian brought down Senior in the Season 2 finale.

Kathy Bates says Matty began Season 1 playing a role, then grew as real people and higher stakes changed her.

Bates credits Matlock showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman for shaping Matty’s two-season journey into its next phase.

Bates wants more Matty and Edwin romance in Matlock Season 3, including a playful, sexier side to their bond.

By the time the credits rolled on the second season finale of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock, it made perfect sense why the writers would need some extra time to plot out what happens next. Matty (Kathy Bates), Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), and Julian (Jason Ritter) took down Senior (Beau Bridges). But that meant Julian had to pay a heavy legal price, while Matty and Olympia headed off together for a future that will most likely involve them opening up their own firm. In this week's look at what's ahead with the hit series, Bates discusses how Matty changed over the course of two seasons and how it prepared her to move on to the next stage. In addition, Bates pitches to see more of the romantic/sexy side of Matty and Edwin's (Sam Anderson) relationship.

Bates on How Matty Changing Over the Course of the Series Set Up What's to Come: "When Matty comes in [in Season 1], she thinks that she's going to make everything right for her daughter. She plays this character like an actress playing a role. She's playing a lawyer. And she suddenly realized that these are real people that she's dealing with, and it's a whole new [ball game]. Her universe just keeps opening in ways that she never expected. Things that are terrifying. She gets lost. She tries to get things working. [Showrunner & EP] Jennie [Snyder Urman] really crafted a journey for [Matty]," Bates revealed. She never expected to meet someone like Olympia. And I think for Matty, too, the young people she's working with remind her of her daughter. Looking at them, she thinks, 'Wow, if my daughter had it together, she could be working in a firm like this.'"

Bates on Wanting More Matty/Edwin Romance in Season 3: "I think about our future together, and I think that one thing I would love is if Jennie explores how they're not old. She already does this, but I want even more of that. I think we see old people kissing or hugging or embracing or whatever, and we are turned off by it for some reason. I don't know where that comes from, because it's so lovely. I want more of that, the push and pull between the two of them," Bates shared. The award-winning actress mentioned the moment during the second season when Edwin impersonated an IRS guy pretending to audit Senior's ex, Debra (Melanie Lynskey), while searching for evidence. Matty joked about having an affair with the IRS guy, hinting at some possible fun role-play between the two. "I thought that was wonderful. So maybe that'll happen. That might be fun," she added.

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