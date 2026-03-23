Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E06 Preview: A Whodunit Mystery

We've got a "Whodunit?" on our hands on tonight's episode of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S01E06: "Dr. Watson's Dad."

Article Summary Reggie Dinkins faces a whodunit as a prized possession mysteriously goes missing this week.

Reggie channels Hercule Poirot, gathering suspects and uncovering clues with comedic flair in Episode 6.

Catch a sneak peek and official episode overview for S01E06: "Dr. Watson's Dad" on NBC tonight.

The episode is directed by Heather Jack, written by Robert Carlock & Auguste White, with a stellar cast.

In tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, we've got a "Whodunit?" on our hands, and Reggie (Morgan) goes "Hercule Poirot" when a prized possession of his goes missing. Along with an official overview, we also have an image gallery and a sneak peek at S01E06: "Dr. Watson's Dad":

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E06: "Dr. Watson's Dad" Preview

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 6: "Dr. Watson's Dad" – When one of Reggie's most prized possessions goes missing, he must gather all the suspects and uncover whodunit. Directed by Heather Jack and written by Robert Carlock & Auguste White.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

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