The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E06 Preview: A Whodunit Mystery

Reggie Dinkins faces a whodunit as a prized possession mysteriously goes missing this week.
Reggie channels Hercule Poirot, gathering suspects and uncovering clues with comedic flair in Episode 6.
Catch a sneak peek and official episode overview for S01E06: "Dr. Watson's Dad" on NBC tonight.
The episode is directed by Heather Jack, written by Robert Carlock & Auguste White, with a stellar cast.
In tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, we've got a "Whodunit?" on our hands, and Reggie (Morgan) goes "Hercule Poirot" when a prized possession of his goes missing. Along with an official overview, we also have an image gallery and a sneak peek at S01E06: "Dr. Watson's Dad":
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E06: "Dr. Watson's Dad" Preview
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 6: "Dr. Watson's Dad" – When one of Reggie's most prized possessions goes missing, he must gather all the suspects and uncover whodunit. Directed by Heather Jack and written by Robert Carlock & Auguste White.
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Drew Scheid as Shane E Quinn III — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Drew Scheid as Shane E Quinn III — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Erika Alexander as Monica, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Drew Scheid as Shane E Quinn III, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Erika Alexander as Monica, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Erika Alexander as Monica, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Eli Golden as A Capella Singer 2, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Jonah McDonald as Deep A Capella Singer 1, Ethan Mathias as A Capella Singer 5, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Dr. Watson's Dad" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Eli Golden as A Capella Singer 2, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Jonah McDonald as Deep A Capella Singer 1, Ethan Mathias as A Capella Singer 5, Myles Low as A Capella Singer 3, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Daniel Lin as A Capella Singer 4 — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.
NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.