Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Stars Snow & Akerman Announce Season 2 Green Light

The Hunting Wives stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman announced that Showrunner Rebecca Cutter's Netflix series will return for Season 2.

After rumblings over the past few weeks that a second season was getting ready to gallop over the horizon, Netflix announced that Showrunner Rebecca Cutter's hit Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman-starring The Hunting Wives would be back for a second season. " I'm so excited to write these amazing characters again," Cutter shared in a statement when the news was first announced. "And I can't wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook." In case you're wondering where things could be heading, here's the Season 2 logline: "Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Here's a look at the video released earlier today, with Ackerman and Snow having a little fun while sharing the good news:

Based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives follows a woman as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. There, she grows close to a socialite — maybe too close — and becomes consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder. Along with Akerman and Snow, the series stars Dermot Mulroney (Chicago Fire) as Jed, Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) as Starr, Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick) as Callie, Katie Lowes (Scandal) as Jill, and Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter) as Graham.

Set in an East Texas town with secrets piled higher than a socialite's hair on a humid day, the series stars Snow as Sophie, a Cambridge transplant who's drawn into the wealthy, decadent world of Margo (Akerman), the wife of oil tycoon Jed Banks (Mulroney), whose political aspirations are only surpassed by his scandalous behavior. Also along for the new batch of episodes: Newman, Jonigkeit, and Ferrier. Netflix's The Hunting Wives is executive produced by series writer and showrunner Rebecca Perry Cutter (Hightown), Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen), and Cobb. Produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, the second season will launch globally as a Netflix-branded series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!