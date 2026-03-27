Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Baldur's Gate, the last of us

The Last of Us Leaning Towards Season 3 Finale; Baldur's Gate Update

HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys believes Craig Mazin will wrap up The Last of Us with Season 3, and offered a quick update on "Baldur’s Gate."

Article Summary HBO's The Last of Us is likely to conclude with season 3, according to HBO chief Casey Bloys.

Craig Mazin will focus on The Last of Us before moving forward with the live-action Baldur’s Gate series.

Mazin will create, write, and showrun HBO’s Baldur's Gate 3, set after the events of the acclaimed game.

The Baldur's Gate show will share a universe with Netflix's upcoming live-action Dungeons & Dragons series.

Whenever HBO's Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Kaitlyn Dever (Abby)-starring The Last of Us ends its run, Showrunner Craig Mazin won't be leaving HBO. News hit last month that Mazin would be leading a live-action series adaptation of Baldur's Gate 3 (more on that below). But how long will it be before Mazin can focus his attention on his next project? Speaking with Radio Times during the launch of HBO Max in the UK and Ireland, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, shared that Mazin won't be moving forward on "Baldur's Gate" until The Last of Us wraps its run. "Obviously, he's deep into season 3 of 'The Last of Us' – but 'Baldur's Gate' was something he brought to us. He's very passionate about it, and he's thinking about it, and we've talked about it, but he's going to focus on 'The Last of Us,' and then come back to ['Baldur's Gate'] when he's got more time."

Of course, that brings up the obvious question. How much longer does Bloys see The Last of Us running? Previously, there were rumblings that the award-winning series could run 4 to 5 seasons. But over the past year or so, the vibe seems to have shifted to the series ending its run with the upcoming third season. Though not an official confirmation, Bloys believes that's what Mazin's plans are moving forward. "I believe that's where Craig is thinking. We always leave the door open, but I believe that's where he is thinking," he shared.

In February, Deadline Hollywood reported that Mazin was leading HBO's adaptation of Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, which is set within the universe of "Dungeons & Dragons." Mazin is reportedly attached to create, write, executive-produce, and serve as the showrunner on the series take on Hasbro Entertainment's video game franchise. Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, and Hasbro Entertainment's Gabriel Marano will also serve as executive producers. In addition, Chris Perkins, Head of Story at Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast (the company behind the D&D game franchise), will serve as a consultant.

"After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of Baldur's Gate 3, it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of The Coast created," Mazin shared. "I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it. I can't wait to help bring Baldur's Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I'm deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property." Here's a look at some key takeaways from the report:

The "Baldur's Gate" series will be a continuation of the games, taking place after Baldur's Gate 3 and not adapting previous games.

Viewers can expect the series to include new and existing characters, meaning they can expect new characters to run into some familiar faces who may be there to either help their cause or be a pain in their butts.

Mazin will reportedly be looking for ways to include the actors from Baldur's Gate 3 in the series adaptation, similar to what Mazin and Neil Druckmann did with their series adaptation of The Last of Us.

did with their series adaptation of The Last of Us. Mazin's HBO series will share the same live-action universe as "The Forgotten Realms" live-action D&D series that Hasbro Entertainment has going on over at Netflix, with Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) producing, as both share "The Forgotten Realms" campaign setting.

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