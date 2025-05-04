Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2: Check Out Our S02E04: "Day One" Preview

Here's our preview of tonight's chapter of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us Season 2, S02E04: 'Day One."

If you're Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced), you're probably thinking that a messload of soldiers with a messload of serious military gear is perhaps not the best welcome to Seattle that they could've received. That's where things stand heading into tonight's episode of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us Season 2. From what we've seen of S02E04: "Day One" so far, it's pretty clear that Jeffrey Wright's Isaac Dixon will play a major role in this chapter – and that's far from all. Here's a look at the official image gallery and episode trailer, followed by a look back at last week's chapter and more:

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4: "Day One" – Directed by Kate Herron and written by Craig Mazin, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter, followed by the official image gallery, a look behind the scenes of the season's third episode and the latest edition of the show's official podcast. In addition, we have a look back at what Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever had to share about last week's tragic, game-changing moment from the season's second episode:

Shortly after the game-changing second episode aired, EW released an exclusive interview with Mazin, Druckmann, Pascal, Ramsey, and Kaitlyn Dever, who covered every aspect of the horrific and heartbreaking chapter. While you can check out the entire profile below, here are some of the highlights from Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever that stood out:

Ramsey's Reaction to First Reading The Episode's Script: "I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I had such a gastral reaction to it. It's almost like we've played that dynamic, me and Pedro, for a year, and it feels like father-daughter in some way. I think my reaction to that being over was quite a gradual feeling. Also knowing that that would be the end of Pedro and us two working together in this capacity."

Pascal on Having a Hard Time Saying Goodbye: "I'm in active denial. I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over. I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on 'The Last of Us.' And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad."

Dever on Handling Viewers' Reactions to Abby Killing Joel: "I'm taking all of this as it comes. Honestly, I don't know what to do. I don't know how to plan for it. I don't know how people are going to react. I hope that people appreciate what I did with the role, and that's all I can really do. I feel good sitting in that space just because I really don't have any control. It's done. What I did is out there; it's going to happen. I think that in playing the role, I obviously wanted to do the game character justice, but also bring my own authenticity to the role and humanize her in the best way that I could. With the help of Craig and Neil developing who that character was going to be, I'm very, very proud of it."

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time"), Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!