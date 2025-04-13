Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2: Here's Our Preview for S02E01: "Future Days"

With HBO's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us Season 2 premiering tonight, here's our preview for S02E01: "Future Days."

After a whole lot of rave reviews this past week, putting the second season of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us on the same level as its first season, viewers are getting a chance to see for themselves tonight. With that in mind, we have a preview rundown to pass along that includes an official overview and S02E01: "Future Days" image gallery. In addition, we have a recap of the first season, Pascal and Ramsey teasing what fans can expect, and much more!

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1: "Future Days" Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1: "Future Days" – Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. Written and directed by Craig Mazin, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

With Season 2 set to hit HBO and Max screens starting this Sunday, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara as Joel's therapist. In addition, Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna have joined the cast.

TLOU Season 2 Makes Changes But Part II "DNA Is In There"

Along with the news of some major additions to the hit HBO series' cast, Mazin and Druckmann spoke with Variety this past week on a wide range of topics related to the upcoming second season. One of those topics discussed related to the changes that Mazin and Druckmann made from the video game's "Part II" to bring things to live-action series life – like the addition of Catherine O'Hara as Joel's therapist, fleshing out a backstory on "Part II" character Eugene (set to be played by Joe Pantoliano), and going with a different physical take on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), for example.

Though expectations were high for the first season, they're even more so as the series heads in "Part II" territory. So, how are Mazin and Druckmann feeling about the possibility of some toxic social media pushback on the changes that they made? Based on what they went through to get "Part II" finished and to get the first season of the HBO series onto small screens, it sounds like Druckmann is feeling confidently ready for it. "I love the changes that we've made," Druckmann shared. "It's a different version of that story, but its DNA is in there. Maybe more than excited, I'm really curious what their reaction will be."

In terms of the bigger picture, how long does the duo see the series running? "It feels like we've got one or two more seasons," Mazin added, reaffirming what he and Druckmann had shared previously about their take on "Part II" needing more than one season. "It's getting harder to make because every episode gets big. You don't want to wait four years for a 17-episode finish, or whatever it is."

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

