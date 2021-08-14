The Mandalorian: "Big News" This Weekend? Bryce Dallas Howard Likes

Is "The Mouse" looking to make more "Star Wars"-related news this weekend? First, it was confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett would arrive before the end of the year, Then, the company announced "Disney+ Day" for November 12 to showcase all of the programming coming in over the horizon (with Lucasfilm and "Star Wars" expected to have a pretty big spotlight on it). But could The Mandalorian fans be getting some "big news" coming on Sunday (or Saturday depending on time zones, which always confuses us)? Series star Pedro Pascal's stunt/body double Brendan Wayne took to Instagram earlier today to post an image of the character along with the caption, "Big news coming tomorrow." Hmmm… interesting. What makes it even more interesting? As you're about to see below, series director (as well as a director on Boba Fett) Bryce Dallas Howard liked the post:

Here's a look at Wayne's Instagram post from earlier today with the teaser:

Pascal and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor sat down for a (virtual) chat as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series earlier this year, where Pascal opened up about his past "Star Wars" experience and the difficulties with keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a secret:

Pascal's Pre-"The Mandalorian" SWU Experience: "I was born in '75, and my parents immigrated to the U.S. from Chile when I was a baby. We were absorbing a lot of cinema. My father, who's a doctor but loves going to the movies, would be taking us all the time. And so, it kind of dominated my childhood experience, "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" and "E.T.," and all that Spielberg and George Lucas stuff.

When I met with them and stepped into a writers' room that was wall-to-wall story illustrations of the first season, it was really surreal to see such familiar imagery and kind of realize that those were pulled right out of your imagination. They know the impact that it had on all of us, and they're finding a way to — or new ways, really — to speak to that, and visually create the things that we see when we close our eyes and think about it. Which is kind of amazing."

Keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a Secret Wasn't Easy for Pascal: "That may literally be the very first secret that I've ever kept. Don't share anything personal with me! But there's so much seriousness around leaked information, and I find it all just a bit too much. I tell my family everything, and I didn't with Grogu. I didn't even know what his name was going to be until the second season, but I could just tell that it was going to have such an impact. When I saw the image of this thing and started reading the scripts and everything, I didn't want to compromise that in any way. It was easy to not talk about it because it was like, 'Nah, I want this to work.'"

