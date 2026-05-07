Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Trailer: Uh-Oh, Voit's Got a Fan

Elias Voit and the BAU take on his biggest fan - The Fan - in the trailer for Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 premieres May 28 with two episodes, and the official trailer is now here.

The BAU faces chilling new cases as Elias Voit tries to atone, only to spark the rise of a deadly new UnSub.

Voit’s biggest admirer, The Fan, emerges as a precise and dangerous foe determined to outdo his twisted idol.

Showrunner Erica Messer’s 10-episode season pushes Criminal Minds: Evolution to the brink ahead of Season 20.

Back in March, the word went out that Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 would premiere its first two episodes on Thursday, May 28th, with a sneak peek to get the ball rolling. As if that wasn't good enough, we also learned that the hit streaming series had been renewed for a 20th season. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer and key art poster for the 10-episode season – one that will push our elite profilers to their limits. As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? The series also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars includes Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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