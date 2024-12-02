Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie Star Melissa O'Neil Gets The Blooper Spotlight & More

With Season 7 kicking off on January 7th, 2025, The Rookie star Melissa O'Neil was given a chance to shine in today's blooper spotlight.

If we're being completely honest? We were kinda expecting ABC to drop a teaser for the seventh season of Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie during The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on Sunday night. Unfortunately, that didn't happen – but with the series set to return on January 7th, we do have a look at some more bloopers from the cast – with O'Neil being our "host" for this go-around.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Here's O'Neil in fine blooper form in a post from earlier today (with Mekia Cox on deck tomorrow for another round of fun) – and if you head over there ASAP, you might get a chance to check out Lisseth Chavez getting creative on O'Neil's IG Stories:

Now, here's a look back at the image gallery of the cast that was released in November:

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!