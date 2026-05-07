Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Ann Droid, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready, Sue Johnston

Ann Droid: BBC Previews Diane Morgan's New BBC Comedy Series

The BBC released preview images and an overview for Ann Droid, a new comedy series from star and co-writer, Diane Morgan (Mandy, Cunk).

Article Summary BBC comedy Ann Droid is set for a summer debut, though the broadcaster has not announced an exact premiere date yet.

Ann Droid stars Sue Johnston, Paul Ready, and Diane Morgan, with Morgan co-writing the series with Sarah Kendall.

The BBC series Ann Droid tackles AI in everyday life, exploring how far society will go in replacing people with tech.

Ann Droid centers on an elderly woman and a humanoid care robot, turning AI dependence into a sharp buddy comedy.

The BBC revealed new images and details about one of its upcoming comedy series, Ann Droid. We now know the six-part series will debut this summer, starring Sue Johnston (True Love, The Royle Family), Paul Ready (Motherland), and Diane Morgan (Mandy, Cunk), written by Morgan and Sarah Kendall (Frayed, The Other One).

How Far Is Too Far With AI? Ann Droid Will Answer That Question – Kinda

The show will take on the concept of the overuse of AI in everyday life and question what is truly replaceable in our society when you replace the people in it. The series aims to make light of the current times while also leaving a focused look at how AI gets abused as a replacement for many things. The show will focus on the unlikely friendship between Sue and Linda, a social humanoid robot created to keep elderly people company and monitor their health. We have more details about the series below, as we're now waiting on a trailer to showcase more of it and get a formal release date.

Sue's (Sue Johnston) husband David passed away 18 months ago, and her only son, Michael (Paul Ready), is moving out – again – to try and fix his marriage – again. But the good news is he's got Sue a surprise to help her live independently, a care provider with a difference – a second-hand AnnDroid Z58/100 Basic Eldercare Robot (Diane Morgan). Created to keep the aging population company and monitor their health, taking the pressure off the ever-stretched NHS. It's Sue's worst nightmare. An overly attentive, socially inept pain in the arse. But she soon works out she can use the droid to her benefit in settling scores and doing the things her son never gets around to. What develops is a buddy comedy between an older woman and her robot, who isn't quite as advanced socially as she is technically.

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